‘She Wants To Get Pregnant, But I Don’t Want A Baby Right Now’

Hey Nlanders, I’ll be as brief as possible. So I met my current gf mid October 2021, she’s sweet and loving though very stubborn and has an I don’t care attitude. I’m trying to change her and she’s a work in progress.

But lately, all she talks about is having a baby, she wants to be pregnant so bad, and I’m not ready for fatherhood or the challenges with it. I like her a lot but mehn I don’t understand her again, she’s hellbent on this pregnancy stuff.

According to her, anything that makes her take in she’s gonna keep the baby whether I like it or not, when she saw her period last time it was a huge sigh of relief from my part, now I’ve nutted more times in her than I care to count and I hope they were blanks because I honestly don’t want to deal with it, tho if it happens that way I’ll have to man up and take charge of things, I only hope she gets her period soon then I can start using protection whenever we have sex, whether she likes it or not.

Bashing is allowed but try to make small sense please.

