‘Shonekan Saved The Ship Of State From Sinking’: Buhari, Jonathan Lead Tributes

PRESIDENT BUHARI PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LIFE, LEGACY OF CHIEF SHONEKAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with profound sadness the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extends deepest condolences to Chief Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

As an internationally-respected statesman, President Buhari affirms that, with courageous wisdom, Chief Shonekan left his flourishing business career to become the Head of Government, at a delicate time when the country needed someone of his calm mien and pedigree to save the ship of state from sinking.

The President notes that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

President Buhari believes that Nigeria owes a great debt to Chief Shonekan, the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life time never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

The President prays that the memory of the departed Head of Government will remain a blessing to Nigeria even as he finds perfect peace with Almighty God.

Femi Adesina

BABANGIDA REACTS TO CHIEF ERNEST SHONEKAN’S DEATH

A former Military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has reacted to the passing of Nigeria’s Interim National President, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 11, at age 85.

Reacting to his passing, Babangida in a statement described Shonekan’s death as a “personal loss.”

“I hadn’t the faintest idea that Chief Ernest Shonekan would depart this sinful world too soon, even at 85. He was a man, a leader and an uncommon patriot who had a presence of mind and whose understanding of Nigeria was profound and remarkable. It is indeed a personal loss to me.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan was one of our cerebral minds during our time in government. He was the architect of our principle of the free-market economy which helped to open up the system for robust participation by the private sector. The liberalisation of the economy, the investment and boost in the agricultural sector and the budget management approach were part of his brainchild.

“I recollect very vividly how he used to give us tutorials on budget, planning and management of national resources, each time he was invited to our session. At each budget year, Chief Shonekan would be invited to critique our budget proposals and give us further input to enrich the final budget. He was a man of ideas and ideals. He was prudent and preached so much about fiscal discipline.

“It was therefore timely for us to appoint him as head of the Interim Government to help stabilize the polity at a most trying period of our country’s political evolution. He was a calm personality whose managerial skills were foretold in the way and manner he managed a lot of blue-chip companies.



SOURCE

GOODLUCK JONATHAN MOURNS SHONEKAN

Former President Dr, Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the news of the passing on of former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a condolence message to his family and the Government of Ogun State, Dr Jonathan described him as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

The former President further said: “As a leader, Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance. He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge-builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution.

“Before he assumed office as the head of the Interim National Government in 1993, Chief Shonekan had become a boardroom guru, having established himself as a foremost industrialist and one of the leaders of the business world.

“He left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the private sector in the development drive of the nation, especially with the institutionalisation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which he founded.

He will be remembered for his great wisdom, peaceful disposition, the goodwill he extended to all as well as his significant contributions to the growth of the economy of the nation.”



SOURCE

SHONEKAN’S REIGN WAS INTERIM, BUT HIS CONTRIBUTIONS ENDURING.

It is with a sad heart that I received the news of the death of the former Head of State and Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

My grief is not predicated not just on the demise of the elder statesman, because he died at a prime age.

However, his exit at a time when the country would need his skills and global connections in finding solutions to many of our intractable challenges is quite saddening.

Either as a politician or a boardroom guru, Chief Shonekan possessed a unique set skill of bringing stability to a tumultuous situation.

That obviously was the consideration that made him become Head of the Interim National Government following the crises that greeted the events after the June 12 Presidential election.

Although his reign as Head of State was interim, Chief Shonekan’s contribution to the peace and development of Nigeria in those days and latter years, remain enduring.

My condolences go to his immediate family, the people and government of Ogun State and the entire nation for the loss of a man of industry and intellect, who lived a life of service to the country and humanity.

It is my prayer that God almighty receives his soul in a peaceful repose.



Atiku Abubakar

In both his public and private capacities, our 9th Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan, played a remarkable role in the development of Nigeria. Through his actions, he always demonstrated a strong commitment to the unity, peace, and prosperity of our great country.

Today, as we join his family, well-wishers, and all Nigerians to mourn the passing of this great statesman, it is my prayer that Almighty God gives the entire nation and his loved ones the courage, strength, and fortitude to bear this monumental loss.



Abubakar Bukola Saraki

MIMIKO MOURNS SHONEKAN

Saddened to hear of the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan, one of Nigeria’s leaders.

@kemimimiko and I condole with his wife, the grand old Lady Margaret, children and the entire Shonekan family of Abeokuta. He will be greatly missed.



Olusegun Mimiko

MURRAY-BRUCE MOURNS SHONEKAN

Ernest Shonekan is very special to my family. In 1964 he was the lawyer at UAC that gave my father Domino Stores. As chairman of UAC, I would visit him, and he would tell me the challenges he faced that made him decide to close Kingsway stores. Great man. We will miss him dearly.

Ben Murray-Bruce

Gov. Abiodun mourns Chief Ernest Shonekan, says death, a colossal loss

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the death of an elder statesman and the former head of the defunct Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan, who headed the ING of between August 26 and November 17 1993, breathed his last in Lagos, early Tuesday at the age of 85.

Prince Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the death of the Egba born British-trained lawyer, industrialist and traditional chief, as a colossal loss to Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

He expressed grief that Chief Shonekan, former chairman chairman of the UAC Nigeria Plc., passed on at a period Nigeria needed his experience most as a technocrat.

“Chief Shonekan was a first- class administrator, boardroom guru and astute leader whose imprint in the business and political firmaments can not be erased. His commitment to peaceful resolution and patriotic fervour will live after him.

Chief Shonekan, an Egba traditional chief (Babasale of Egbaland), was a true Nigerian who spent most of his life for the betterment of the country”, the statement said.

While noting that his death has created a huge vacuum in Nigeria, and Egbaland, Gov. Abiodun prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and that God will comfort his immediate family and the Egba Traditional Council.

He will be sorely missed, the statement concluded.



Dapo Abiodun Media Office

Press Statement

Ernest Shonekan Was A Nationalist, Committed To Peace, Unity Of Nigeria – South West Governors

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, received the news of the death of elder statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan with a heavy heart.

Governor Akeredolu described his death as a huge loss to the country, while noting that the vast experience of the elder statesman was an asset to the country, particularly with the array of challenges confronting the nation.

The Governor said the late Shonekan was committed to the peace and unity of the country, and pursued it with vigor and dedication as a patriot.

Arakunrin Akeredolu maintained that the service of the former Head of Interim National Government will never be forgotten in the annals of history of the country.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan was a Nationalist per excellence. His belief in a United and Peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled. He was dedicated to the progress and development of the county. He will be sorely missed.

“His historic and patriotic role in maintaining the unity of the country was one of the many things that endeared him to many. He was indeed, an asset, his counsels were useful for national cohesion and progress.” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, while commiserating with his wife, the government and people of Ogun State.



SOURCE

SHONEKAN WAS A DEDICATED NIGERIAN – WIKE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said he received the news of the sudden demise of Chief Ernest Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, with shock and great sorrow.

In a message of condolence signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said Shonekan was a dedicated Nigerian, who was committed to the peace and stability to the country.

The governor noted that Shonekan’s strong credentials as an astute administrator enabled him to steadfastly steer the country through one of its most turbulent times.

On behalf of the Government and good people of Rivers State, I offer our deepest condolences to the family, relatives of the former Chairman, Interim National Government and the people of Nigeria.”

Governor Wike added that Nigeria has lost an elder statesman whose wisdom, foresight, and steadfast commitment to the country will always be remembered.



SOURCE

DAVID MARK MOURNS ERNEST SHONEKAN

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has said that history will be kind to the former Interim Head of the Nigerian government Chief Earnest Shonekan for his bravery and contributions to the peace, unity and development of the nation.

The former President of the Senate has urged the federal government to immortalise Shonekan as a leader who gave his all for the nation to remain peaceful and united.

Senator Mark who joined others to mourn Shonekan, described him as a patriot and gentleman who gave his all for the sake of Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his meritorious and selfless services to the nation especially during critical times.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, the former President of the Senate noted the finesse, humane and due process Shonekan brought to bear during his short-lived tenure as Interim Head of State for the smooth administration of the Country.

Shonekan was appointed Head of the government during the critical period of national challenges to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Mark noted the entrepreneurial accomplishments of Shonekan as the Chairman of the United Africa Company (UAC) before he was appointed Head of the interim Government as a technocrat to help find solutions to the political quagmire that arose after the annulment of June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The ill-fated election was believed to have been won by business mogul Chief M K O Abiola.



David Mark

Nigeria lost a prominent man– Tanko Yakasai

Former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the late former President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said that the death of Chief Shonekan was sad to the county.

According to him, “it was very unfortunate that the country lost a highly intelligent person.”

He added that late Chief Shonekan played a very important role in the nation-building and the development of this country.

“I pray Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...