Should He Marry A 32-Year-Old Good Girl Or Look For A Younger Good Girl?

So I am 36 years and looking to settle down.

I have a lady friend who I have know for a while and is a really decent lady.

She is the type of person I would like to marry (I like conservative ladies and she is the conservative type no makeup which is what I want).

She is 32 years old.

A part of me feels it is better to wait for a while and try and get a younger “god fearing” lady.

To the men, what would you advise ?

I am kinda traditional and feel like a man should avoid marrying a lady in her 30s and also have a gap of atleast 7 years with the wife but I think I love her, I have been thinking about her lately.

Edited: A lot of people asking why I am not married at 36 years old, I was studying abroad, I just got back to naija to try and marry.

