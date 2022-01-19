Should He Marry A 32-Year-Old Good Girl Or Look For A Younger Good Girl?

So I am 36 years and looking to settle down.
I have a lady friend who I have know for a while and is a really decent lady.
She is the type of person I would like to marry (I like conservative ladies and she is the conservative type no makeup which is what I want).
She is 32 years old.
A part of me feels it is better to wait for a while and try and get a younger “god fearing” lady.
To the men, what would you advise ?
I am kinda traditional and feel like a man should avoid marrying a lady in her 30s and also have a gap of atleast 7 years with the wife but I think I love her, I have been thinking about her lately.
Edited: A lot of people asking why I am not married at 36 years old, I was studying abroad, I just got back to naija to try and marry.