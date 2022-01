Good day everyone.

This is a quick one; are there any disadvantages of getting a first degree from NOUN? Please, avoid speaking out of prejudice.

I have resolved to acquire some digital skills and intern afterwards in the said field, and this plan may not permit me to go to a conventional university. The only possible option is to run a degree in NOUN and work/intern concurrently.

What is your honest advice?

Mods, kindly move to frontpage. Thank you.

