“Should I Marry Her Or Not? Help A Confused Brother”

My lover got pregnant and I told her to keep the baby that I will see her parents to do the needful. We were not really dating. We were just office sweet hearts turned relationship. We both earn good and live well.

Right now i feel like it’s because she got pregnant that’s why i want to marry her because truly if not for the baby we are expecting I wouldn’t have even thought of proposing. Now I’m having a second thought cos I feel like I’m being pressurized to marry her…. The truth is that I dont really love her to the extent of marrying her…

Iv seen her parents and given them a drink that I will come with my parents mayb January or Febuary for introduction( they dont know she’s pregnant) I have actually bought the proposal ring but my mind is still not convinced. Iv taken her to meet my parents and family they said shes ok but also complained of her height that shes too short/small

Note: She is a nice girl and homely but she is really small in stature and it’s really giving me concern..That not who I see as an ideal wife I need someone that I would be proud of and not be uncomfortable to introduce as my wife.

I spoke to her last night that we need to slow down on wedding plans that I’m not really ready for the marriage. Now shes been crying and crying and refusing to eat. I really dont want to marry because of pity..I just want her to keep the baby then I take care of them both till I’m convinced.

Note: I have been married before and it ended after 1year of problems and wahala. My Ex wife couldn’t conceive and she even blamed me and told her family that I’m impotent .now I’m really scared of marriage cos I really saw hell in my previous. My babe is now threatening that she may remove the baby cos she cant stand the shame of carrying the pregnancy. She is about almost 3months pregnant. She is 28 and I’m 33. Thanks

Sorry for the typo guys…pls matured advice pls.

