Should I Move To South Africa Or Abuja

Please my brothers and I sisters, I will make this as simple as possible. I really need your advice urgently I just have one week to decide.
I have two options facing me:

1: Should I move to South Africa
2:Or Get a Corolla and move to Abuja and do Uber/Bolt.

I have accommodation offers in both South Africa and Abuja.

Note:
I have the money to get the car. And a friend gave me one bed room flat in Abuja with rent Free.

I don’t have any job offers in South Africa. Strictly hustle. Though I have close relations there. Who will still accommodate me.

Please moderator help me move this to the front page I really need all the advice I can get. I just have one week to make up my mind.

