Should I Use My Life Savings To Learn Solar Installation?

Hello all. I’m a 25year old unemployed graduate. I finished my NYSC last year and i was able to save less than 50k. After spending 6months without any forthcoming job, I’ve used about 20k out of the money and all I’m left with in this life is 30k. I was introduced to a solar installation class during Nysc and i decided to give it a try.

The registration is about 21k plus transport to the venue will cost me about 30k for the 6months. I was told there would be a certificate after the training, but I’m still a bit skeptical about the course because i don’t know how lucrative the skill is, because i once read a nairaland post on how a guy bought his panels and fixed it himself after going through the manuals.

So my question now is, should i invest my life savings on this course? Is it lucrative? Will the certificate matter at all? Can i build a career from it?

I just opened this account to hide my identity.

