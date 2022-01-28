Should She Go Ahead & Be Withdrawing Her Husband’s Money Without His Permission?

Pls mature mind in the house.

What would you advise a young lady whose husband is into betting, any salary, loan, contributions that enters his account, he wouldn’t tell her, until he finished it.

They have no accommodation right now, they are squatting with a family friend.

Because the husband can not save and he is into loan.

Last night, she said she took her husband’s ATM card because his salary has entered

few days ago and he has started withdrawing little by little on betting as usual. He was looking for it this morning, but she denied.

Would you advise her to go and withdraw his money without his permission? What would you advise such person?

She’s my colleague and I don’t want to give wrong advise.

