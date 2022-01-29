Side Chicks Are Major Reason Most Men Are Still Married – Relationship Expert

Self-acclaimed relationship expert and sex therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka aka Blessing CEO has offered an insight into why most men are still married, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, she stated that many men are still married because they have side chicks who fill the gap pending when they solve issues with their spouses.

“Side chicks are one of the major reasons a lot of men still stay married. When their cars break down, they have spare tyre to manage until the fix their main tyre,” she said.



Her Instagram post reads;

“Side chicks are one of the Major reasons a lot of men still stay married…

Focus on your marriages leave the noise outside.

Married women and yet to be married Ladies you don’t want to miss this .

If you like stay in my comment session and me fighting your keypad.

If you drop ur phones reality will show you.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZPmWOvqoGO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch her video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJfE-lZmhWc&t=339s

