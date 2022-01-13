Simi And Adekunle Gold Mark Third Marriage Anniversary, Share Reassurance Vows

Music Couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold mark their 3rd marriage anniversary and share reassurance vows to themselves on social media.

Focus Naija can report that while Adekunle Gold showered accolades on their marital progress so far, Simi expressed sincere gratitude to God working for them overtime.

I thank God for the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best decision I have ever made. Thank you baby for changing my life forever. I love you Magic, Adekunle Gold wrote

On her part, Simi wrote:

“3 years and you’re still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us. A wise man once said “luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na”. I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen”

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYrCnTHsjx0/?utm_medium=copy_link

