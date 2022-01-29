Simi Celebrates Husband, Adekunle Gold On His 35th Birthday

Nigerian musician, Simisola Kosoko who is simply known as Simi has penned down an adorable birthday post to celebrate her darling husband, Adekunle Gold, Igbere TV reports.

Adekunle is celebrating his 35th birthday today and his wife could not ignore him as she took to social media to celebrate him.

Taking to her verified social media handle on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

She wrote; “Happy birthday to my beautiful in body, spirit and soul husband. I love you. God keep you, hold you, enlarge your territory forever. @adekunleGOLD”

https://twitter.com/SympLySimi/status/1487064309624619008?s=20&t=9LoQWR2DA4z6V0ks7p_s4Q

