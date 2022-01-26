Singer Olakira Receives Maserati Car As He Signs Deal With Auto-Mobile Company

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Olakira, has started the year on a good note as he has bagged an endorsement deal with the luxurious vehicle company, Maserati, Igbere TV reports.

The deal was made possible in recognition of his smash hit song, ‘In My Maserati’, which topped the charts for many weeks mostly in Nigeria.

In a video shared on the brand’s official Instagram page, the singer could barely hide his shock at the amazing deal that he received during a recent foreign trip.

As part of the deal, the superstar has access to Maserati Luxury Cars in any country he visits. ‘Hop in my Maserati’ has leapt out of the lyrics and hit the road.

Olakira is a Nigerian pop artist and producer whose name means “shining star” in Swahili.

As a youth he played musical instruments in church and got paid to program music for ceremonies. He later decided to make a career of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXCtkDpjmms

https://twitter.com/Maserati_ME/status/1485567722151112709?s=20

