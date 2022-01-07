See Previous Thread:

Fast-rising Nigerian sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has settled with his manager, Kogbagidi, after their fallout regarding money and contracts.

The street sensation is currently making waves with his ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hit in which he featured award-winning singer, Olamide, and Poco Lee.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, the duo had altercations as Portable queried his manager concerning money, car ownership, and contract.

While the duo was discussing in a car, Portable asked Kogbagidi if he signed him and the latter replied, “Do you know how much I have invested in you?

Portable wasn’t taking any of it as he said, “I gave you $500 and N500,000 two times. You’ve ripped me. You know you’re a ripper.”

As the exchange continued, Kogbagidi was seen begging Portable not to be angry.

Portable, however, shared another video on his Instagram story where it appeared that they have settled.

In the video, Portable was hailing Kogbagidi as his boss, adding that though they may fight, they’d surely settle.

This is the second time the Zazoo Zah would be calling out his benefactors for ripping him off his money.

Kogbagidi and Portable clashed two weeks ago after the singer accused Poco Lee of ripping him off his song and money.

They later settled when Portable begged Kogbagidi and Poco Lee that he’d never let them down again.

Source: https://punchng.com/singer-portable-settles-with-manager-kogbagidi-after-money-related-beef/

