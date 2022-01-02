Popular recording artiste and entertainer, Slim Joe Omo Alajo (Joshua Olonitan) is dead.

IDOMA VOICE recalls that the singer was down with kidney ailment and needed N15million for surgery to rise to his feet again.

The entertainer, who ruled the airwaves with ‘O ti Yanyan’ and many other hit songs and collaborations, was diagnosed with the kidney failure and has been on dialysis for some time.

The versatile entertainer, who hails from Odo-Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, had called for the kind support of Nigerians to raise the required amount to stay alive.

The singer, however, died on Sunday at the age of 30.

His colleague, Raymond Gbaji, confirmed his death on Sunday.

SOURCE: https://www.idomavoice.com/2022/01/breaking-popular-singer-slim-joe-is-dead.html

