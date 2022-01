A video has captured the moment some unidentified soldiers of the Nigerian Army assaulting a Nigerian policeman (Traffic Warden) on duty.

The video which has go viral, shows the soldiers who were fully kitted in army camouflage punching and kicking the policeman.

One of the soldiers was seen beating the policeman with a horse whip.

The incident took place at Ring Road in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYelW1aoUnJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQvQf-jq3e8

