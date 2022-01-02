Soludo Celebrates New Year With Children (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lum0OVfFhg

PHOTONEWS: SOLUDO CELEBRATES NEW YEAR WITH CHILDREN FROM ISUOFIA & NEIGBHBOURING COMMUNITIES

The Anambra Governor Elect, His Excellency, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR hosted children from Isuofia and neighbouring communities at his Umueze Isuofia residence to celebrate the new year with them. He urged them to pray always and embrace educational excellence.

#EducationIsTheKey
#ChildrenAreOurHopeForTomorrow
#CatchThemYoung
#SoludoTV

https://www.instagram.com/soludotv/p/CYMs_gdtG9O/?utm_medium=copy_link

