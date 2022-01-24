Soludo Promises To Make Anambra A Smart Mega City State (Video)

Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has restated his vision and manifesto for the state, saying that his campaign promises are not mere political statements, but social contract with Anambra people.

Soludo restated this, at the inauguration of 2022 Transition and Handover Committee in Agulu, Anaocha Council.Having a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Anambra State is the collective dream and responsibility of every one in Anambra. There is the need for everyone to own the growth and development of Anambra by contributing through selfless service.” “Anambra must be transformed to a mega industrialised economy state.

