Some People Want To Destroy Me Over 2023 Presidency – Orji Kalu

Former Abia state governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has raised alarm that some people are pursuing him and want to destroy him over his ambition to be President in 2023.

Senator Kalu, in a recent interview with Arise TV monitored by ABN TV, disclosed that he the same ‘people’ put him in prison for 6 months for doing nothing.

Orji said; “They are Nigerians who want to be President, they are Nigerians who want to set me aside, they are Nigerians who just want to destroy me”.

“There is a lot of Jealousy in the system. A lot of people who think I became very successful at an early age, Why must I have money and have power? is life like that?”

“These People carelessly put me in prison for 6 months for doing nothing. I’m not bitter about it because it’s God’s will and it’s our court system that put me in prison.”

When asked about the N7 billion Fraud case for which he was incarcerated for, Orji stated that he was not guilty adding that he would not like to speak on the matter so as not to be in contempt of court.

“There were 19 witnesses in court of competent Jurisdiction, nobody called my name, nobody mentioned my name, no money traced to me, nothing. I don’t want to talk about this matter, don’t drag me into it, i don’t want any court to come tomorrow and say I have gone in contempt of court.”

“I don’t want to talk about this matter here, please”, He said.



