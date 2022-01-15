Soon-To-Wed Man Ran Into His Ex Girlfriend & Had Sex With Her, Now This Is Happening

Good morning fellow Nairalanders.

This is real matters that needs your advice..

A very close friend of mine has found himself in a confused state and will need best advice on how to handle a critical situation.

This guy is already planning to get married with his girlfriend later this year …plans going on.

During the last holidays, he ran into his ex girlfriend after a long while, they exchanged number and he invited her over to have a drink then hang out somewhere.

During the course of the meeting one thing lead to another they had sex…this happened 2 months ago.

My friend just got a call from the ex girlfriend that she missed her period and she is pregnant for him..

My friend was like trying to explain to her that he is get married in few months time and has no plans for her as regards marriage.

The ex girlfriend says she is keeping the pregnancy that my friend should do what ever he feels

The issue now how can he tell his girlfriend and parents about it.

Should he stop the planning of the wedding or should he continue with the ex girlfriend ?.

Please your advice on this issue is needed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...