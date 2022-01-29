SS1 Student Caught Wearing Juju ‘Igbadi’ In Ogun State (Photos)

Men of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a student of Alapoti High School in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State for wearing a local spiritual amulet popularly known as ‘igbadi’ to school.

The student identified as Bankole Kamoli was arrested in the jungle and brought to the school premises on Tuesday evening.

Kamoli, a Secondary School One student was also found guilty of smoking, drinking, gambling, and committing other criminal activities while putting on his school uniform.

The picture of Kamoli wearing the spiritual amulet has gone viral on the Internet since his arrest.

When contacted, the school principal, Mrs Orenuga F B, insisted that Kamoli was not a student of the school.

She claimed that Kamoli failed to invite his parents to the school to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government

“The boy is no longer a student of the school because he was not available with his parents to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government,” she said.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police command had yet to be briefed on the development.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/ogun-ss1-student-caught-wearing-amulet/%3famp

