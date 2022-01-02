Staff Of Jos University Teaching Hospital Celebrate Exit Of “Tyrant” CMD (Pix, Video)

Staff of Jos University Teaching Hospital Celebrate Exit of “Tyrant” CMD (Photos, Video)

Staff of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH on Friday, took to the streets to celebrate the exit of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Edward Banwat, whose tenure came to an end on the 31st of December 2021, after 8 years, IgbereTV reports.

The staff displaying placards bearing various inscriptions described the former CMD’s tenure as an “evil era” and the man himself as a “heartless, stone cold tyrant”

According to the Secretary of JOHESU, Comrade David Atu, Banwat stopped Christmas bonus to staff of JUTH and staff welfare was never priotised during his tenure.

He said up till now, they have not been paid their salaries and the hospital has no consumables, while both the MRI and CT scan machines are malfunctioning. Atu also claimed that patients are reffered to Bauchi most times.

A video which captured staff members’ celebration was shared on Facebook by Phy Myth Gimba, with tmcaption;

“A Great Lesson To Learn”

HOW JUTH CELEBRATES HER CMD’s RETIREMENT

*Who is Professor Banwat?

*What was his crime?

The below images from the placards and clips provides answers to the above questions.

But did he really deserve this treatment at this point of his retirement?

We are not taking side with Professor Banwat neither his subordinates that gathered to celebrate his retirement the way they did.

We want everyone both in power or not in power to note that:

*Power is good; *Power is sweet;

*Power is Authority;

*Power is strength and

*Power is power etc.

Equally note that:

Power is transient.

Power should not be abused, no matter what do not get drunk by it, but try in your own little way to utilize that power given you to the greater benefit of all than for selfish gain.

We wouldn’t know what’s Prof. Banwat’s thoughts are but whatever it is we wish him well in his retirement……. PMG 2021″

See video below.

