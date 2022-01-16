State Police: Governors Not To Be Trusted With Control Of Arms – Sir Udensi

Interpol Systems Consultant, Sir Chikwe Udensi has backed President Muhammadu Buhari in rejecting state police, insisting that it is prone to abuse by the governors whom he said are not tolerant to slight criticisms.

According to Udensi, governors will use state police to pursue political agenda, noting that it is dangerous to trust them with the command and control of arms.

Recall that President Buhari was recently quoted to have said that state police is not an option.

Speaking on a radio programme Open Parliament, streamed on ABN Radio on Wednesday, Sir Udensi said instead, regional police in the likes of EbubeAgu and Amotekun should be adopted.

He noted that the actions of the state governors whom he said are not receptive of diverse opinions do not portray them as people who can handle state police.

“When someone holds a different opinion from what they have, it’s always a serious problem, you see how they react. That gives you an idea of what they will do when you give them arms.

“If you take a look at what is happening in the nation, when the national body the INEC conducts election, almost all the political parties, even small ones will win positions.

“But you give state governors opportunity to conduct election through the state Independent Electoral Commissions, look at the results. No other party will win anything, including councillorship position, even assistant councillor, if there is anything like that, apart from their own party.

“It gives you idea of whom they are, giving them the authority of arms is not the right thing to do now” he said.

While backing regional police, Sir Udensi applauded Amotekun, the South West security outfit, saying they have helped in tackling crime in the region.

He called on South East Governors to arm EbubeAgu, commending Ebonyi and Anambra states for their efforts in bringing the security outfit to the fore in crime-fighting.

https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/state-police-governors-not-tolerant-to-criticisms-should-not-be-trusted-with-control-of-arms-sir-udensi/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...