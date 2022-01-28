Statue Of Kobe Bryant & His Daughter, Gianna, Placed At Crash Site (Photos)

PHOTOS: Statue Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Placed At Crash Site On Second Anniversary Of Deaths

A statue of the late legendary basketballer, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was placed on the site of their helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, the second anniversary of their tragic deaths and that of seven others.

The statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina and showed Kobe, in his Lakers uniform and with his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a uniform while holding a basketball by her side.

Credit: Instagram | medina_sculpture

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMtp5CpQUJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...