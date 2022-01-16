Stop Trying To Replace Your Ex After Break Up – Ruth Kadiri To Ladies

Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri has added crucial points to the ‘national’ relationship jotter as she pens down a word of advice to ladies especially those who have freshly come out of a failed relationship, Igbere TV reports.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ruth Kadiri advised ladies to eschew saying or thinking about where they will start from as she warns that it should never come out of their mouth but rather they should continue from where they are and they will be alright.

She urged them to stop trying to replace their ex-lovers as what is gone is gone and they should trust themselves to make better choices and make corrections from your initial error.

Ruth advised those who have not healed to give themselves time to and trust in their destiny that love will find them. Her post garnered mixed responses from Instagram users.

