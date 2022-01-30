Strength To Carry Your Cross Daily And Follow Jesus

Are you a serious-minded Christian or you are still doing “one leg in, one leg out” at this injury time of an already ending End Time?! Today’s teaching is a serious wake up call to us all to pray!!! For “by strength shall no man prevail” 1 Samuel 2:9. If you are sensitive in the Spirit as a Christian, you must have noticed that, worse than ever before, the Adversary and his agents are prosecuting a multi-dimentional full-scale war against the Faith of Christians. Instead of just relying on our own human strength, you and I need to pray and plead that YAHWEH should double our Strength and focus on holiness to carry our Cross daily and follow JESUS His Son; the Saviour of Humanity to the very End.

All Humanity are originally all on the same Side; we all ought to be on the side of JESUS the SOURCE of Human Life. No human being can get to YAHWEH the HOLY SPIRIT except through JESUS His Son, Luke 1:35. Every human being has one singular divinely mandated Purpose on Earth, to show that no amount of problems, temptations and trials from Satan would make us turn our back against YAHWEH our CREATOR, this is known as the Way of the Cross. Only those that that carry their Cross daily to the end of permanently dying to Flesh and Worldliness shall be rewarded with Ability to live forever. It is what JESUS Christ came to show us throughout His stay on Earth.

Carrying our Cross daily symbolizes our focus on JESUS through whom we daily die to Flesh, Satan and Worldliness. “Wherefore, let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.” 1Corinthians 10:12. Adam thought he was standing, he saw no need to carry his cross daily through Prayer. So, he lost the Connection to YAHWEH the SOURCE of Life. The further away a Man goes from the SOURCE of Life, the deader he or she becomes. The Way of the Cross is the only Route through which human beings can reconnect back to the YAHWEH SOURCE of Life through JESUS His Son.

JESUS is Loyalty to YAHWEH personified! JESUS said “not my will but thine Will YAHWEH be done!” HE was soly focus on pleasing His FATHER who is the SPIRIT of LIFE, the SOURCE of LIFE. Luke 22:42

YAHWEH’s original plan for creating us is to make us live forever, but instead of conditioning and forcing us as Robots, HE decided to put the Choice of life and death in our hands. Immortality is not cheap. JESUS the Son of YAHWEH has come to prove to us that the Way of the Cross is the only way to receive our awaiting Immortality. We decree and declare that we permanently reconnect into the SOURCE of Life, we shall never be lured away from our CREATOR, we shall not lose our priceless eternal Souls to the schemes of the devil JESUS’ Name.

READ: Luke 9:23, John 4:34, 1Corinthians 1:18, Mark 14:36, John 19:17, Luke 22:42, Matthew 19:21, 1 Peter 2:24, Hebrew 11-1-40, Mark 10:21, 1Corinthians 11:1-14, John 14:28, Jeremiah 18:1-11, Matthew 16:24, Luke 9:23, John 19:17, Mark 14:36, John 5:30, Luke 22:42, John 6:38, Psalm 143:10, John 4:34,

