[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRNQKkxYVGk][/url]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad have arrived in Cameroon ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Newspremises reports.

The stars and other officials arrived in Garoua, Cameroon from Abuja via a chartered flight in the early hours of Thursday January 6.

The Nigerian national football team will open their campaign against Egypt on Sunday at the Roumde Adjia stadium, Garoua. The match will kick-off at 4 pm.



https://newspremises.com.ng/super-eagles-squad-arrive-in-cameroon-for-afcon-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...