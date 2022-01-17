Super Eagles To Pocket $10,000 Each For Egypt, Sudan Wins

Super Eagles of Nigeria stars will receive $10,000 each for the victories over Egypt and Sudan at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Newspremises reports.

This comes after the Nigeria Football Federation and the Eagles reached an agreement over the mode of payment for wins and draw at the tournament.

According to PUNCH, the meeting between the players and the NFF officials was held before the start of the tournament in Garuoa.

The Eagles are expected to receive the sum of $5000 for a win and $2,500 for a draw following the meeting.

“There is an agreement that the players will receive $5000 for a win and half of that for a draw, while they won’t get a dime for losing,” an Eagles official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The players and officials of the team would be paid their bonuses in full after they qualified from the group stage of the competition.

The three-time African champions will also receive outstanding bonuses for two previous matches , a team official told PUNCH Sports Extra in Garoua.

“We don’t discuss how we pay players their bonuses in the media,” our source added.

“Has any player complained? We are focused on our mission here and won’t want to be distracted by these issues.

“There is an agreement with the players’ representatives, coaches and the NFF officials on how everybody will be paid and we will keep up to our promises when the time comes. All we want is the boys to be focused and in doing that we have promised to keep to the agreement.”

Nigeria leads Group D with six points and have qualified for the Round of 16 with a game left to play. https://newspremises.com.ng/check-the-huge-amount-of-money-each-super-eagles-player-will-pocket-for-egypt-sudan-wins/

