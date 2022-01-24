Super Eagles: What Clemens Westerhof Told Eguavoen

Clemens Westerhof actually saw this coming and told the Super Eagles to mind their business. See the results now. Absolutely shambles.

“He must be the policeman of the team. He should police them well, no beer, no women, no distractions. Then he must protect them from government officials. Now Nigeria may want to send delegations. Some may even come when they are training and they will stop training because the minister wants to talk with them.

No way; that must not happen. Government officials can pass their message through the federation, they must leave the players now to concentrate. They must not be in the same hotel with the players. The most difficult job now is how to hold them together as a family and protect them from many officials who may cause unnecessary distractions”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/westerhof-sends-words-to-eguavoen/amp/

