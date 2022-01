My experience today ..

So I heard from some of the people I know, how their account were wiped out of the little money they had.

First of all you get a message saying that you have been qualified to get 250k for survival fund and then you will be asked to call the number attached to the message.

Attached is the message that they sent to my friend.

