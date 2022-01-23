Suspected Criminal Caught Robbing Victim In Broad Daylight In Bayelsa (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Men of the Bayelsa State Vigilante have apprehended a suspected criminal who robbed a victim in Yenagoa, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the vigilante got an information from a pedestrian that some criminals were stealing from an innocent victim identified as Reymond Egbuta, in broad daylight under the bridge of the Swali Market on Saturday evening, January 22.

Immediately the men swung into action and caught the leader of the gang identified as Peter Williams, aged 23, from Delta State, on the spot.

The suspect, who had already succeeded in collecting the victim’s money, was caught while he was about to disposess him of his phone.

Chairman of the State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, stated that the victim was rescued from the criminal and his money was recovered.

He further disclosed that the suspect has confessed to be a member of the greenlanders cult group and has been handed to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police force, Bayelsa State Command.

