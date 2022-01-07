Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Set Ondo Community Ablaze, Kill Three Persons

No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Council Area of Ondo State.

Several houses were reportedly razed along Elerinla near Arimogija by the rampaging herders who were irked that the villagers prevented their cows from feeding on their farmlands.

They reportedly mobilised and set the villages and the farms on fire.

The villages took to their heels while their properties were destroyed by the herdsmen.

Reacting to the incident in a terse statement, the state Commander Amotekun, Chief Adeleye Adetunji, said that “while on a routine patrol today at Molege in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State our men were informed that some nearby villages in Molege have been taken over by herdsmen while the burnt down some people’s properties.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village.

“On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly open fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting people.

“We are trying to find out who they are as an adequate investigation is ongoing.

“We urged the people of the community to come back to their homes as peace has returned back to the village.

Adetunji was however silence on the casualties recorded during the forceful invasion of the village by the bandits.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the council area following reports that the herdsmen have perfected plans to invade and overrun other villages and camps overnight.

Reacting to the attack, the federal lawmaker representing Owo/Ose federal constituency, Hon Timehin Adelegbe described it as barbaric.

Adelegbe who condemned the attack lamented that the bandits descended on innocent and defenseless people who were going about their farming activities legitimately.

According to him ” l initiated and executed the rehabilitation of Arimogija/Molege/Okeluse road last year when the terrorists masquerading as herdsmen kidnapped about six villagers at the failed portions of the road to dislodge them from the road.”

He said that there was a need for a security post at the junction “to checkmate the senseless attacks on the innocent villagers.

The lawmaker added that he has set in motion the construction of a Security Post at the Junction to further guarantee the security of lives and property in the area.

“lt has become a matter of urgency to provide other logistics such as vehicles to facilitate the patrol of the area by security personnel to ward off further invasion by the bandits.

Adelegbe has, therefore, appealed to the people not to result to self-help but report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

The state police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami could not be reached for comment.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/suspected-fulani-herdsmen-set-ondo-community-ablaze-kill-three-persons/

