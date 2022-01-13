Suspected Phone Thief Rescued From Angry Mob & Bundled Into Boot Of Police Car (Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The Youth chairman of Otowodo community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Amos Muller, has rescued a suspected phone thief from almost being lynched by angry mob, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the suspect was caught by angry Okada riders at Otowodo junction on Wednesday evening, January 12, and beaten to pulp before he was rescued and handed over to the police.

In the photos posted on Facebook, a police officer is seen bundling the suspect into the boot of their vehicle.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

