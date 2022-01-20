Suspected Vandal Electrocuted While Stealing Transformer Cables In Kano (Graphic Pix)

Suspected Vandal Electrocuted While Stealing Transformer Cables In Kano (Graphic Photos)

A yet to be identified man has been electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Lambu village in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 19th January 2022.

A resident of the village, Naziru Lambu, told Daily Trust that the man who was electrocuted had already succeeded in removing some of the cables in the transformer and kept them near the transformer.

He said nearby residents reported that they heard the sound of an electrical spark in the night and also heard the scream of the man before he died.

Lambu also said the suspect was found hanging dead on the transformer alongside his phone and SIM cards.

Officials from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, police and representatives of the Kano Electricity and Distribution Company (KEDCO) have arrived at Lambu to inspect the incident, he added.

Sharing photos of the electrocuted man on the transformer, Najib Sani wrote on Facebook;

“19/01/2022

One of the thieves that have gone to steal Lambu fegi transformer have been electrocuted to death!!”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2029282667238632&id=100004707554628

https://igberetvnews.com/1412654/suspected-vandal-electrocuted-stealing-transformer-cables-kano-graphic-photos/

