Suspected Yahoo Boys Poo & Eat Their Excretra At IMSU Junction, Imo (Graphic Video)

A Trending Video Online Shows suspected internet fraudsters defecating and ‘Eating’ the waste at IMSU junction in Owerri, Imo state, today January 26.

The two young men carried a potty to the junction, pulled their trousers, showed their bare butt, and began to excrete in the potty.

One of them who was holding a loaf of bread inserted a piece of the bread in his buttcrack, ate some of the bread and gave some to his colleague.

Reported That One of their friends was present to film them carrying out this act.

Some people however suspect they might be skitmakers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hn5ynO2Q44

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZNDkzrKrI6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bc9e8403-986f-4159-8821-359f5920e1e7&ig_mid=B193DC42-A60F-41FD-9AC0-C46DEE2BFFAF

