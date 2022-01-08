Sylvester Oromoni: Names Of Pathologists Present During Autopsies In Warri & Lagos

Warri Autopsy

Dr. Clement Vhriterhire of the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State represented the family of the deceased (Oromoni’s family). The only pathologist.

Lagos Autopsy

After the Warri Autopsy, during an open interview, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present.

Investigation was extended to Delta State and Abuja and the following pathologists were present during the Autopsy:

2. Dr. S.S Soyemi, the Consultant Pathologist and Chief Examiner, Department of Pathology and Forensic Sciences, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

3. Dr Uwon Eze, a Consultant Pathologist from UCH, Ibadan, represented Temile Anslem, student of Dowen College.

4. Dr. Badmus Kabiru, Consultant Pathologist from LUTH, Lagos, represented Dowen College.

5. Dr. Nwigwe Chikodili Isabella, Consultant Pathologist from Military Hospital Yaba represented Edward Brown, student of Dowen College.

6. Dr. Musa Stephen Itopa, Consultant Pathologist from UPTH, Rivers State, represented Michael Kasamu, student of Dowen College.

7. Dr. F.E. Emiogun, Consultant Pathologist in LASUTH, Lagos.

8. Dr. O.O. KilaUvie-Emegbo, Consultant Pathologist in LASUTH, Lagos.

9. Dr. O.O. Onayemi, senior Registrar in LASUTH, Lagos.

10. Dr. M.Salisu, senior Registrar on autopsy posting in LASUTH, Lagos.

11. Dr. A.C. Chima, Registrar from Abu, Zaria, Kaduna State, on autopsy posting in LASUTH, Lagos.

12. Dr. F. Emetomah, Registrar, LASUTH, Lagos.

May the gentle soul of the innocent boy rest in peace. May God Almighty comfort Oromoni’s family. May He, in His infinite mercy, give them the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/01/07/sylvester-oromonis-death-not-caused-by-poison-torture-police/amp/

