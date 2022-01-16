T.A Orji Handing Over Key Of A Sienna To Ikpeazu (Throwback Photo)

Shocker : Abia State Next Governor Unveiled? Photos
PICTURE 1: Former Abia State Governor Sen. T. Orji handing over keys of a Sienna car to Okezie Ikpeazu(now Abia State Governor) as a gift in 2012. I hear the vehicle was his first ever vehicle (subject to verification)
PICTURE 2: Former Abia State Governor,Sen. T. Orji handing over keys of a Sienna car to his Aide as a gift in 2022.
PICTURE 3: One of the recipients posing with the car.
PICTURE 4: The Sienna car.
Sen. T. Orji brought Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.
Is history about to repeat itself in Abia State?