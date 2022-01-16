T.A Orji Handing Over Key Of A Sienna To Ikpeazu (Throwback Photo)

Shocker : Abia State Next Governor Unveiled? Photos

PICTURE 1: Former Abia State Governor Sen. T. Orji handing over keys of a Sienna car to Okezie Ikpeazu(now Abia State Governor) as a gift in 2012. I hear the vehicle was his first ever vehicle (subject to verification)

PICTURE 2: Former Abia State Governor,Sen. T. Orji handing over keys of a Sienna car to his Aide as a gift in 2022.

PICTURE 3: One of the recipients posing with the car.

PICTURE 4: The Sienna car.

Sen. T. Orji brought Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Is history about to repeat itself in Abia State?

