‘Taking A Bold Step To Know If I Have Kidney Disease Or Something Else’ (Pictures)

I read about someone that think he/she has heart disease yesterday.

I was in the same situation.

3 years ago, I was having some issues with my health.

Though I felt I was fine but the issue I had is I don’t urinate well. No matter the amount of water I drank (5litres daily), I will only pass a very concentrated and little urine (less than half litres daily). The urine can be so deep yellow, almost red color.

I did some test when it first occur but I was told I don’t have any problem. My kidneys are fine.

After some months (like 7months later), I urinate well again, 3 months ago, the problem arises again and this time it’s more severe.

I was scared to go for kidney test again but yesterday I took a bold step to seek for a neprologist consultant.

No matter what the result is, I believe I’ll overcome it.

My advice for the op that is scared to go for heart scan is that he/she should take a bold step to know his/her problem.

I know it’s not easy but we have no choice.

Right now, I’m scared I may have issue with my kidneys and I know it’s not something easy to treat coz I don’t have the resources (finances) to tackle such health issue but I know God will be there for me.

The first 3 pictures are my kidney function test result 3 years ago

The 4th picture is the step I took 2 days ago

