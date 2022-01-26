Tallest Skyscraper In Brooklyn Reaches Peak With 93-Storeys, Opens In 2022 (Pics)

Brooklyn’s first supertall skyscraper has now reached its peak height, with the firms behind it announcing the topping out of the 1,066ft- (324m) tall tower.

The skyscraper – called ‘The Brooklyn Tower’ – is located at 9 Dekalb Avenue and it’s described as an ‘imaginative new building’ that is ‘formed by interlocking hexagons and dramatic cascading setbacks in a facade of shimmering bronzes and deep blacks’.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-10191265/The-Brooklyn-Tower-Brooklyns-supertall-skyscraper-reaches-height-1-066ft.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...