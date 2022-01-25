Tragedy struck in Agbor on Tuesday, Delta State when five persons including a woman and her two children were crushed to death by a fuel-laden tanker near a traffic light along the old Lagos/Asaba road in the hilly town.

The woman whose identity was not immediately known and her two children were said to be returning from school on a motorbike.

Three other persons were seriously injured while five vehicles were destroyed .

Eyewitness account said the driver of the tanker who was ascending the Orogodo River hill lost control as a result of brake failure.

In the confusion, the tanker started to roll back, thereby dragging the motorbike along after crushing the woman, her two children and three others.

Tribune Online reports that a mammoth crowd gathered at the scene of the accident watching the dismembered body of the woman and her children.

The state Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Abubakar confirmed the incident when contacted on Tuesday.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/tanker-crushes-woman-two-children-others-to-death-in-delta/

