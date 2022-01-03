Teebillz Reveals The Face Of His Newborn Son, Zayn (Photos, Video)

Nigerian Artiste manager and Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz has revealed the face of his new born son, Zayn, for the first time, IgbereTV reports.

Teebillz announced the birth of Zayn, his sixth child, on October, 2021.

On Sunday, 2nd January, 2022 Teebillz shared a video of both dad and son together, with a photo of him feeding Zayn with a feeding bottle. He captioned the photo on Instagram;

“Blessed to experience the most amazing feeling once again…….King Zayn”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPU1z1Pi-B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt6C3CFkDuI

Teebillz now has six children born by three different women. The children are:- Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi, Ona and Zayn.

TeeBillz was first legally married to Kenea Udoh who gave him two children. He also has another child with a woman named Vivian Oputa. The talent manager had tied the knot with singer, Tiwa Savage in 2013. The pair welcomed Jamil, their first son together, in 2015. But in 2016, their marriage collapsed over allegations of neglect, infidelity, and substance abuse.

In 2020, TeeBillz hinted online that he has found love again and shared pictures of himself and a lady spending some time together.

https://igberetvnews.com/1411230/teebillz-reveals-face-new-born-son-zayn-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...