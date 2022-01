Popular Nigerian musician, Teni Apata has reportedly acquired a multimillion naira house.

The news was made public by the woman who sold her the house.

Instagram user, @landladyenterprise shared a video of Teni inspecting the mansion before also releasing a photo showing that the house has been sold to the singer.

Sharing the photo of Teni holding documents and a large sign ‘sold by the Land-Lady, she wrote:

Thank God for the success of this Project.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWPBJJvd2S8

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...