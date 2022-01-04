Tension As Soldiers Kill 28-Year-Old Man In Abia, Pregnant Wife Faints (Graphic Pics)

Soldiers have allegedly killed a 28-year-old man identified as Chinonso Nwachukwu in Ovim community, Isuikwuato local government area of Abia State.

This is even as the pregnant wife of the victim whose name could not be ascertained as at the moment of this report fainted upon hearing the death of her husband.

Sources who spoke with ABN TV on the condition of anonymity of Tuesday said the soldiers had invaded the community at about 9pm on Monday in mufti.

They were said to have accused the late Chinonso Nwachukwu of blocking their way.

While he made efforts to stand up to give way, one of the military officers was said to have shot at the late Chinonso on his head, killing him on the spot.

The trigger-happy soldier was said to have continued shooting sporadically after killing Chinonso, scaring residents and passers-by.

Our source said there is tension in the community as military personnel and equipment are said to have taken over the community.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/tension-as-soldiers-kill-28-year-old-man-in-abia-community-pregnant-wife-faints-graphic-photos-video/

