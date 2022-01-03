Terror Kingpin, Turji, Releases 52 Abducted Victims

Bello Turji, a notorious bandit in Zamfara State, on Monday, released 52 people who had been under captivity for a long time, sources familiar with the matter told Daily Trust.

“The freed captives are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be ferried to Shinkafi town.

“Buses have been lined up and have been directed to start moving towards Maberiya, an area just 5km east of Shinkafi town,” a resident who craved anonymity told our reporter.

Turji is the arrowhead of killings and kidnappings around Shinkafi – Sabon Birni and Isah local government areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Last month, Turji wrote Shinkafi Emirate Council, stressing his willingness to lay down his arms and embrace peace.

Sources said it is part of the dialogue with Turji that led to the release of the kidnapped victims.

https://dailytrust.com/terror-kingpin-turji-releases-52-kidnapped-victims

