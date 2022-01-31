Terrorists Attack Yandaka Community Market In Katsina State

Terrorists operating in Batsari Forest of Katsina State, have launched a broad daylight attack on the Yandaka Community Market in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack is coming barely one week after suspected terrorists launched a similar broad daylight attack on commuters, along the Sheme-Yankara Road, abducting an unspecified number of passengers.

AIT Online learnt that the terrorists stormed the market on motorcycles, armed with AK-47 rifles and shot sporadically.

On sighting them, the traders scampered for safety, giving the terrorists an avenue to loot in the market and steal valuables.

AITOnline also gathered that, at about 2 o’clock same day, the terrorists went to Sabon Gari, in Ruma, where they carted away some livestock, ready for the Jibiya market.

The dare-devil terrorists further pounced on a commercial car and opened fire on the vehicle which was conveying traders from Batsari to Jibiya Local Government Area, as the driver refused to stop.

According to the source, in the cause of the attack, the driver was shot in the hand, while four other passengers were injured, and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Commenting on the development, a security expert said, the attacks were subdued due to the timely intervention of the security agencies, who are also in the area, maintaining law and order.

Batsari is among the 13 frontline local government areas, bedevilled by the activities of terrorists, who kidnap, rustle cattle and rape.

