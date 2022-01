Was bored. Couldn’t cook because of the busy week and series of church programs. So , I decided to solo out and relax.

First pic, my first meal of the year after which

I set out to have a stonecold ice cream. though the place was crowded. So,, I just settled for some photo shoot.

Thats me radiating the glory of God Almighty.

