The Attention I Get Now Is Overwhelming — Eniola Badmus Speaks On Weight Loss (Pics)

Actress Eniola Badmus has said that the attention she receives following her weight loss is overwhelming, Igbere TV reports.

The 38-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to her, she feels like a new born baby, adding that the weight loss is the start of a new journey.

“The attention I get now is quite overwhelming, feels like I’m a new born baby. It’s a new life for me and a new journey so walk with me on and be a partaker.”

In an Instagram post on September 18, 2021 Eniola announced that she had lost 25kg.

Since her recent weight loss, the actress has been flaunting her new look on social media to the admiration of her colleagues and fans.



https://www.instagram.com/eniola_badmus/p/CZKJYGpjqGq/?utm_medium=copy_link

