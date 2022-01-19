The Balon D’or Vs FIFA Best: Which Is A More Prestigious Soccer Award? (Pics)

The FIFA Best player of the year award was just concluded with the Polish and Bayern Munich record breaker claiming the award as the FIFA mens Best player for the year 2021 . The Polish striker defeated Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah to record his 2nd FIFA Best award

The Balon D’or was also awarded a couple of months ago in November and the winner of that award went to the legendary Lionel Messi, with the second position going to the pole and 3rd went to double winner ( champions league and European cup) chelsea’s Jorginho … claiming his 7th Balon d’or

They have been arguments and counter arguments on who deserves it more and also about the award that is more prestigious…

HISTORY AND CONTROVERSY

The first ever Balon D’or was awarded to the late Sir Stanley Matthews in 1956 by A French football magazine based in France, over the years it was only won by Europeans , it was basically known as the European awards . In 1991 FIFA created its own award for outstanding players and it was called The FIFA world player of the year award with Lothar Matthäus winning the inaugural award .. So they were 2 awards that were given yearly …Balon d’or started awarding non Europeans in 1995 and George Weah was the first non European to get the Balon d’or award, that was because they were already loosing credibility and interest from football lovers and that was because FIFA awarded 94 to Brazilian Romario, while Balon dor awarded Hristo Stiochkov of Bulgaria in the same year of 94. FiFa had taken total control of the award as Balon d’or was viewed as an European award or consolation award. Zinedine Zidane only won one Balon D’or Ronaldinho also won only one and Ronaldo de Lima only won 2 , the three balon dor we usually credit both players( Zidane and Ronaldo de Lima) with , were actually awards they won under FIFA Player of the year award, thats why players like Michael Owen, Andriy Shevchenko and Pavel Nedved that also won balon dor are not really recognised, thats because those were the same years Luis Figo, Zidane and Ronaldinho won the FIFA player of the year Award … Lionel Messi was the last to win the FIFA player of the year award in 2009 before they merged in 2010 … when they merged , that was when prestige and Glamour was attached to Balon D’or, and again being that FIFA adopted Balon D’ors golden ball plaque …. FIFA detached from Balon D’or in 2016 after Blatter was expelled cos they believed that decision of merging both was wrong …

The FIFA Best Awards are voted by coaches and team captains of football nations under FIFA, while the Balon d’or is voted by journalists that are selected in nations under the governing body

These are the winners of FIFA player award since 91

1991 Lothar Matthäus Inter Milan

1992 Marco van Basten AC Milan

1993 Roberto Baggio Juventus

1994 Romário Barcelona

1995 George Weah AC Milan

1996 Ronaldo Barcelona

1997 Ronaldo Inter Milan

1998 Zinedine Zidane Juventus

1999 Rivaldo Barcelona

2000 Zinedine Zidane Juventus

2001 Luís Figo Real Madrid

2002 Ronaldo Real Madrid

2003 Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

2004 Ronaldinho Barcelona

2005 Ronaldinho Barcelona

2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid

2007 Kaká ACMilan

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

2009 Lionel Messi Barcelona

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

2018 Luka modric Real Madrid

2019 Lionel Messi Barcelona

2020 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich

2021 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich

These are the winners of Balon D’or award since 91

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille)

1992: Marco van Basten (AC Milan)

1993: Roberto Baggio (Juventus)

1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona)

1995: George Weah (AC Milan)

1996: Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund)

1997: Ronaldo (Internazionale)

1998: Zinedine Zidane (Juventus)

1999: Rivaldo (Barcelona)

2000: Luis Figo (Real Madrid)

2001: Michael Owen (Liverpool)

2002: Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2003: Pavel Nedved (Juventus)

2004: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)

2005: Ronaldinho (Barcelona)

2006: Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid)

2007: Kaka (Milan)

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

2009: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2012: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2015: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2018: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

2019: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2020: Cancelled because of Covid-19

2021: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Now let’s gather and give our verdict on the award thats more prestigious, The Balon D’or or FIFA Best player

Below images are the 97 player of the year held by Ronaldo

1998 held by winner Zidane standing with Ronaldo and Davor Suker

2001 held by winner Luis Figo with David Beckham and Raul Gonzalez

2004 Ronaldinho, 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo and the present new trophy held by modric in 2018

