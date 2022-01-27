The Best Place And Time To Approach A Lady?

Is there really a perfect time to approach the people you care about? Often, men ask these questions as a way to get answers to a problem which is how best to approach a lady. I am sure you have seen a man all anxious and sweaty because he wants to talk to a particular lady. They say, to do this requires extreme carefulness and tactical as one flop from you could result to a rejection from the lady.

So, how best can a guy approach a lady, is there a special place and time? Well, the answer is neither a yes or no question. Rather it is subjective to several things. Okay, reason it out. Can you categorically say that the best time for asking a lady out is in the afternoon? Absolutely not. Okay, let’s assume that a lady did accept you in the afternoon, still the time had nothing to do with her acceptance.

So, what exactly is the right place and time? The right place and time to approach a lady is subject to moods, atmosphere/ settings and the manner in which you approach a lady.

1. In Approaching A Lady, First Be Sensitive:

Observe a person’s outlook and demeanor before walking up to say hi! What do you expect from a lady who seems to have a worried frown which is quite obvious? Do you expect she will give you attention when she has got a lot of stuff crowding her mind? The thing is she will not even spare you a glance, some might just get provoked and might become antagonistic.

2. Dess The Part:

A whole lot of men get a rejection because of how they look. I mean before you approach a lady ask yourself, if I were in her shoes will I accept me? The fact is some men care less about their appearance, assuming it does not matter, then when they get to a lady and she ignores them, they just conclude it is pride or that she is trying to feel herself.

And I ask, really is that it? A shave is necessary, have your hair cut or put in the best way, have a bath, brush your teeth and smell nice. Your outlook could just give you all the attention you need.

Observe the ambience of the place;- some persons might just get the first two points but not this point. Agreed, a place can give you the energy you need or dissipate it. When you are trying to talk to a lady, ask yourself if the setting is alright for such conversations. Will the energy in this environment give you positive results or downplay your little efforts, think about it before you make a move.

3. Be Clear In Your Speech:

Have you seen people who walk up to a person they want to have a conversation with then end up saying a lot of gibberish?

I have maybe you have too. You do not want to walk up to a lady, and have her give you attention then you end up saying incomprehensible things. You talk about going to a country and how the dogs in your neighborhood are dying. Be clear, concise and say your mind. It is your opportunity, take it. You may not have another.

4. Be Respectful:

Of course, there is a high possibility that a lady might just reject you. However, upon rejection do not act unlearned and let out the uncouth part of you. Respect the fact that she does not want to listen to you or hear what you have to say or just like you. Respect it, respect yourself and then walk away.

Often, some ladies reject approaches the first time and then have a change of heart, being respectful might just give you a second chance.

In life, there is no such thing as the perfect place or time when it comes to approaching the people we love. We create the perfect time and place, we make things happen by our right actions. Doing what is right and necessary as at when due is what gives us the results we need.



Source: https://flipmemes.com/2022/01/01/whats-the-best-place-and-time-to-approach-a-lady/

