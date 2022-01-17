The IPOB Sit At Home Order And The Changes It Caused In The East In 2021

Most of us travelled down East during the Yuletide period and met a different region from what we use to know. Some people couldn’t ball the way they used to because of the rate of crime and political unrest currently going on in the East. Will be highlighting the biggest events of the East and its effects.

One of the biggest event that took place in Nigerian in the heat 2021 is that of the IPOB sit at home order. This event caused a huge change especially amongst the Eastern part of Nigeria.

August 9, 2021, a day Nigerians in the east would not forget so easily. It was the day the Indigenous people of Biafra decided that every Monday would be declared Ghost Monday, or sit at home Monday.

The Indigenous people of Biafra decided to sit at home every Monday as a way of Solidarity to their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. They promised to sit at home every Mondays until Nnamdi Kanu gets released. This was because Nnamdi Kanu was detained by the federal Government of Nigeria.

Below are a few changes in the East that made this one of the biggest event in 2021,

1. Increase in price of goods and services

During the sit at home in the east, the prices of goods and services increased drastically. The poor people were finding it hard to feed, this happened because traders could not go to the market on Mondays to buy goods.

Since the demand for goods and services by the people became high, traders saw it as an opportunity to increase their goods. The sit at home also affected the importation of food from other states, this is because majority of people were unable to trade mondays.

2. Loss of lives and properties

The sit at home order also led to alot of lives being loss, and alot of properties getting destroyed. This was due to the attack on citizens that refused to sit at home on Mondays.

There were various reports by different Media houses of cars getting burnt because they refused to sit at home.

3. Change in the Educational System in the East

The IPOB sit at home also affected the education system and school time table in the east. Alot of kids had to stop going to school on Mondays in other to be safe. Even exams that were scheduled on Mondays had to be moved because of the order.

Different schools had to make a readjustment to their school calendar and scrap off Mondays from their time tables.

4. Business Men and traders also lost alot of money during the sit at home. This is because Mondays are known as the busiest day of the week, and these traders were denied the right to trade on Mondays.

The IPOB sit at home definitely changed alot in the East, even though the sit at home order has reduced, some things are yet to go back to normal.

