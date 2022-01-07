‘The Last From My Loins’: Pete Edochie Hails His Son, Yul On His 40th Birthday (Pix)

“The Last From My Loins”: Pete Edochie Celebrates His Son, Yul On His 40th Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his son, Yul Edochie who turns 40 years old today, IgbereTV reports.

Yul Edochie who is a successful Nollywood actor is Pete Edochie’s last child. Pete Edochie has five sons and a daughter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pete Edochie shared photos of himself and his son, Yul, with the caption;

“The Last from my loins, is 40 today.

Happy 40th son @yuledochie

#Yuledochie”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYbijGPNHbi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...